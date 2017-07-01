Rebeka Rodriguez is an artist, curator, and cultural producer working in San Francisco communities since 1998. She is currently the Civic Engagement Manager at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts where she designs and implements creative programming responsive to the social, historical and geographic contexts in which she works. She is the founder of BYOQ, a daytime music, art & performance festival featuring Queer Bay Area music, art, fashion and performance; she is the Director for AIR-SF, a nonprofit project committed to supporting artists and producing relevant public art projects and expanding civic participation and is a guest lecturer at Stanford University. For over ten years as the former Education and Community Engagement Program Director of Intersection for the Arts, Rebeka developed art and education projects and public forums to exchange ideas and inspire action.